Man arrested for burglary of Chautauqua County church

Chautauqua County

TOWN OF CARROLL, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Frewsburg man is in custody after a September 4 burglary of Ivory Baptist Church in the Town of Carroll, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 20-year-old Tylor Launier unlawfully entered the building overnight, broke into the office, and caused damage.

An investigation led to deputies issuing a warrant for Launier. He was located on Tuesday and taken to County Jail for arraignment.

Launier is charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

