Man arrested for throwing beer cans at deputies in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a location in the Town of Harmony Monday for a well-being check.

According to authorities, 62-year-old Randall Lawergren threw beer on deputies and threw beer cans at them.

Lawergren also physically resisted arrest and threatened physical harm to deputies.

He’s been charged with second-degree harassment, aggravated harassment, and resisting arrest. The Sheriff’s Office says he’s held in the Chautauqua County Jail awaiting arraignment.