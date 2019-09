SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old has been charged with starting a fire in the Village of Sherman.

Thursday, shortly after 9 p.m., Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burning building at Village of Sherman Park.

After investigating, deputies say they determined that an unnamed man set the hand sanitizer dispenser inside an outhouse on fire.

He was charged with arson and criminal mischief and was released on appearance tickets for Town of Sherman Court.