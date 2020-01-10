Man charged with trespassing in woman’s home, kicking her dog

KENNEDY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been arrested after coming into someone’s home uninvited and kicking their dog.

New York State police say Joshua Ross, 31, of Kennedy, walked into the victim’s home and refused to leave.

While they were arguing, police say Ross kicked her chihuahua.

Authorities say the victim tried to call them for help, but Ross knocked her phone across the room. Police were eventually contacted by a third party.

When Troopers tried to arrest Ross, they say he resisted, but was taken into custody.

Ross was charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and overdriving/torturing/injuring animals.

He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.