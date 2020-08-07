Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI-drugs after crash kills 7-year-old

POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police have charged a man months after a fatal crash took place in Chautauqua County.

This past February, Emmaline Wilcox, a seven-year-old girl, was killed in the crash on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret.

Officials say the vehicle Wilcox was in was waiting to turn left into a parking lot when the vehicle was rear-ended and pushed into traffic, leading it to be hit by a southbound tractor-trailer.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle Wilcox was in survived, but the girl was pronounced dead at Brooks Memorial Hospital. She was a student of Sinclairville Elementary School.

24-year-old Lakewood resident Nicholas Mineweaser was arrested on Thursday night. He faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and DWI-drugs.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.