A man is facing charges after he crashed into an Amish buggy and took off.

It happened last night in the Town of Poland.

Deputies say Nicholas Taylor was driving on Quaint Road when he crossed over into the opposite lane and hit an Amish buggy.

A 16-year-old in the buggy was hurt but not seriously.

Taylor took off and was found in a ditch on Stahlman Road.

He’s charged with DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.