Man faces charges after stabbing in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges following a stabbing in Fredonia.

On Friday, officers responded to a domestic incident on Wisteria Drive.

There, they found a woman with what appeared to be stab wounds. She was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Leon Lidlow, 35, was subsequently arrested on charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon.

His bail was recommended at $50,000, and he was released to the supervision of probation authorities.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.