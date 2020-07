CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County says a man in his 20s is the newest case of COVID-19 in the county.

There are now 229 total confirmed cases in Chautauqua County, with 11 cases active, and one person in the hospital.

Health officials report 958 people are under domestic traveler quarantine, and 146 cases are under quarantine order by the Public Health Director.

According to the county, 209 people have recovered, there are nine deaths, and 22,850 tests came back negative.