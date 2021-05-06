Mandatory water conservation order issued for Village of Mayville

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Health Department is issuing a mandatory water conservation order for all Village of Mayville water customers starting today and through Thursday, May 13.

According to the health department, this order is needed to complete upgrades to the village’s new well, which is the only well now in use.

Next Tuesday, the village will install a permanent water pump in new well #4 to replace the temporary pump installed in December 2020 during a water emergency, officials say.

The pump replacement will take approximately 10 hours to complete, and officials say that means the village will rely exclusively on water from the water storage tank while the well is off.

If the water in the storage tank falls below a safe level during the pump replacement process, the Chautauqua County Health Department says Mayville will have to use one of the PFNA contaminated wells to supply emergency water to the system.

Officials say a “Do Not Drink Order” is required if that were to happen.

The health department asks all customers to limit their water usage by 50% during the pump replacement to reduce the draw on the storage tank.

Once the replacement is complete, there will be a “Boil Water Advisory” until passing water samples are collected from the new well, according to Chautauqua County health officials.

They also say customers should prepare for this by filling water jugs for use during the advisory.

Customers with questions can contact the county health department at 716-753-4481 or the Village of Mayville Public Works Superintendent at 716-269-4801.