Maskless man facing multiple charges after incident in Chautauqua County bank

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Chautauqua County say a man who didn’t wear a mask in a bank ended up getting arrested on a number of charges.

According to officers, Gerald Hewes, Jr. walked into the KeyBank in Lakewood this past Wednesday afternoon. He wasn’t wearing a mask, they say.

When bank employees noticed this, they told him he needs to put one on or get out.

Police say Hewes responded by screaming obscenities and holding a bank employee up against a glass cubicle.

Lakewood-Busti officers arrived and started investigating, and they say Hewes continually interfered with them.

They placed him under arrest, but they say he resisted and fought with them.

Hewes was subsequently charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

