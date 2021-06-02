Mayville residents ordered to temporarily cut water use in half

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents of the Village of Mayville have been ordered to conserve their water until further notice.

This is being done to ease the load on Well #4, which is the village’s only well that’s currently in use.

Residents are being asked to cut their water usage in half for the time being. The order will be lifted once a treatment system is installed on Well #1.

That well had to be shut down this past December because of PFNA — a contaminant. The new treatment system is expected to be operational by the end of July.

Weekly updates on the water conservation order and construction of the new treatment system, can be found here.

Anyone with questions can call the village’s Public Works Superintendent at (716) 269-4801 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health at (716) 753-4481.