Mayville still under ‘do not drink’ water advisory, making progress

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Christine Schuyler, Chautauqua County Public Health Director, says although the Village of Mayville is still under the ‘do not drink’ water advisory, the area is making great strides in fixing the issue.

The chemical Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA) has been detected in the Mayville Public Water System Wells, prompting the water advisory which began on December 10.

Since then the county and state have worked to remove the chemical from the village’s water supply.

“Work is not complete though and until this advisory can be lifted, please continue to use bottled water for drinking and preparing food.” Christine Schuyler, Public Health Director, Chautauqua County

The county tells us, a new and fourth water well was put into service on December 14. The addition of the well allowed crews to flush the village’s water system, in a move to remove PFNA from the supply.

They say more system-flushes will occur over the next few days, allowing for new-clean water to fill the village’s storage tank.

The county says once the system flush is complete, residents will be instructed to flush their own household plumbing.

Officials say 30 homeowners with private wells near the ‘area’s of concern’ were mailed letters offering to test those wells. Sampling will take place on December 19.

Water distribution dates and sites:

December 16-19:

Town of Chautauqua Highway Building at 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30p.m.

December 18:

Tops parking lot, Mayville at 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

December 20:

Tops parking lot, Mayville at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

More information is available at www.chqgov.com.

E-mail inquiries can be sent to waterreports@co.chautauqua.ny.us.