Mayville to host rapid drive-thru COVID testing Nov. 24

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Chautauqua County Health Department says they will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing in Mayville on November 24.

The Health Department tells us, rapid testing will be available to anyone who wants to be tested. Testing will be completed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 2 Academy Street in Mayville.

Officials say you must have an appointment and walk-in testing is not available. Those getting tested can expect to be on-site for around 30 minutes.

To book an appointment click here. Or call 1-866-604-6789

The department notes that this is a drive-thru testing site. They say you should remain in your vehicle with the windows up, until told otherwise.

The test being used is the Abbott IDNOW rapid test which tests for whether or not you currently are infected with the COVID-19 virus. Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services

Officials ask you don’t bring any animals.