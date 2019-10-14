Missing vulnerable adult alert for Chautauqua County woman

VILLAGE OF PANAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for a Village of Panama woman.

74-year-old Diana Chase has Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Blockville Watts Flatts Rd. at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators believe she is on foot, and was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt. She also walks with a cane.

If you have seen Chase, or know where she may be, call 911 or the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 753-2131.