Motorcyclist flown to trauma center in PA after colliding with SUV in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville man had to be flown to a trauma center in Pennsylvania after being hit head-on while riding a motorcycle.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Wednesday afternoon on Elm Flat Rd. in the Town of Chautauqua.

Deputies say the 63-year-old motorcyclist was hit when an SUV tried to pass another car. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being flown away.

The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket and will have to appear in court at a later date.