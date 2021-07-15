TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville man had to be flown to a trauma center in Pennsylvania after being hit head-on while riding a motorcycle.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Wednesday afternoon on Elm Flat Rd. in the Town of Chautauqua.
Deputies say the 63-year-old motorcyclist was hit when an SUV tried to pass another car. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being flown away.
The driver of the SUV was issued a ticket and will have to appear in court at a later date.
- Walden Ave. shutdown from Peppy Place to Anderson Road as crews battle building fire
- GM holding hiring event at Lockport plant
- Motorcyclist flown to trauma center in PA after colliding with SUV in Chautauqua County
- Athletes go it alone in Tokyo as families watch from afar
- Buffalo’s last remaining school zone speed camera turned off