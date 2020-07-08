Multiple law enforcement agencies looking for man wanted on charges in Pennsylvania

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Pennsylvania State Police after they were involved in a pursuit that ended in the Town of Harmony on Tuesday night.

Officials say the pursuit started in PA and ended when the vehicle went into a ditch at the corner of Kortwright Road and Niobe Road.

The suspect went into a wooded area on foot. Multiple law enforcement agencies and K9 units searched the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search ended at about 9:30 p.m., and the suspect was not immediately located.

There’s no indication that the person is still in New York State, however, the Sheriff’s Office says if someone sees anyone suspicious in the area, do not hesitate to call.

The suspect is wanted on charges in Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State Police in Corry PA are handling the investigation.