New Love’s Travel Stop coming to Chautauqua County

TOWN OF RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of providing tax incentives for Love’s Travel Stop and Country Stores.

The CCIDA says the project involves constructing a state-of-the-art, 22,000 square foot travel center on a 16-acre parcel located at 6201 and 6151 Shortman Road in the Town of Ripley.

Officials tell News 4 the travel center will include a convenience store, fueling islands, restaurant, repair center, and related services.

CEO of the CCIDA, Mark Geise, says this is a great project for the town, region, and state.

“This area has been crying out for a project like this, as it replaces the dilapidated Colonial Hotel at the Gateway to our beautiful county and state. In addition to the dozens of jobs this facility will create, Love’s will be paying taxes, and the Community Host Agreement will provide the Town of Ripley with the resources it needs to make upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure. I welcome the Love’s family to our region,” Geise added.

Ripley Town Supervisor Doug Bowen says, “the Love’s project is a strong step for the Town of Ripley’s economic development commercial corridor.”

CCIDA officials say the Love’s will provide services not otherwise available in the area and will work to attract customers from within and outside the region.

The CCIDA also says the estimated $12 million investment for this project is anticipated to net over $30 million in combined regional and state economic benefits.

The new facility is expected to break ground in April and be completed by the end of the year.

According to officials, it will create 100 temporary construction jobs and more than 40 new permanent jobs.