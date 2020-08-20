New southern-inspired restaurant officially opens in Chautauqua County

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new restaurant serving southern-inspired cuisine cut the ribbon on their remodeled dining room in Chautauqua County.

Stella, a kitchen and bar, serves a variety of foods, such as seafood, soups, burgers, homemade french fries, and salads.

The bar also serves southern-inspired specialty drinks.

The owner says he wants to use his experience in the restauraunt business to serve the community.

The restaurant officially opened earlier this month part of a soft launch.

They are open Wednesday’s through Sunday’s.