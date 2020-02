PANAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amish buggy was struck by another vehicle in Panama, but thankfully, no one, including the horse, was injured.

New York State police say the crash happened sometime on Wednesday.

A driver was headed southwest on Rock Hill Rd. when he struck the buggy from behind, extensively damaging it.

State police say the driver was distracted by the sun.

The driver was given a ticket for failing to reduce speed for special hazards.