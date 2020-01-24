NYS recommends TLC/Lakeshore Health Center campus in Irving remain open

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Office of Mental Health (OMH) has recommended that the TLC/Lakeshore Health Center campus in Irving remain open, despite plans to close.

Sen. George Borrello released a statement on the recommendation Friday afternoon.

“Their decision is an affirmation that a community that is united and vocal about their needs, can be heard and can affect change. Their decision is also an affirmation that the good, hardworking people of our region need – and deserve – access to health care. My thanks go out to the Committee Chair, Dr. Glenn Martin, and OMH’s Committee members on this prudent and humane decision. I would also like to thank all my partners in this effort – SEIU and its dedicated Lakeshore members, my government colleagues at the local, state and federal levels, our region’s emergency services units and people across our community who spoke out on this issue. I urge the Commissioner of OMH and the Commissioner of the Department of Health (DOH) to follow the recommendations of Dr. Martin and his fellow medical professionals on the Committee.” Sen. George Borrello

The OMH’s Project Review Committee recommended keeping the hospital’s mental health unit and emergency room open until further notice.

The previously planned change, which the hospital system said was planned to maintain sustainability, would have impacted all services at the TLC campus, including outpatient and support services, inpatient behavioral health services and chemical dependency services. It was scheduled to take effect at the start of this year.

In the past few years, operating losses of more than $6 million/year at TLC have been funded through the state’s Department of Health. The hospital system had said that kind of funding cannot be sustained.