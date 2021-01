RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A man in Chautauqua County died after the tree he cut down, fell on him.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were called to Klondike Road in Ripley Saturday morning.

They found 46-year-old David Byler from Ohio in a wooded area about a half-mile from the road and brought him to the hospital.

Byler died from his injuries yesterday afternoon at Hamot Medical Center in Erie Pennsylvania.