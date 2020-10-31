One dead after driver swerves to avoid hitting a deer, crashes into tree head-on

BUSTI, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 65-year-old Jamestown woman is dead following a crash in Busti on Friday.

Lakewood-Busti Police say they responded to a single-car crash on Busti-Sugar Grove Road near the state line at 6:32 p.m.

According to officials, Carol Boyer, the front seat passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The vehicle was traveling south when a deer ran out in front of it. The driver, 51-year-old Joseph Wisnewski of Jamestown, swerved to miss the dear and then went off the east side of the road, striking a tree head-on, police say.

Two children, 13-years-old and 2-years-old, who were backseat passengers, had minor injuries. Wisnewski had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police tell News 4 an ambulance took the two children and Wisnewski to UPMC.

