BUSTI, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person died Tuesday when the vehicle they were inside was struck by a Chautauqua County snowplow, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on Big Tree Road in the town of Busti.

The victim died at the scene, according to police. While no identity was initially provided, police said “the passenger succumbed to her injuries.” Police said the investigation continues.