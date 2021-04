ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man in his twenties was killed after a car crash in Chautauqua County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

According to the Chautauqua Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on I-86 when his car left the highway and struck an embankment.

Deputies are not releasing the man’s name until his family is contacted.