CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–An organization fighting to end child abuse in Chautauqua County received a large donation today.

The Chautauqua Harbor Hotel gave $20,000 to the Child Advocacy Program.

Officials with the program say this money will help them continue their mission of making Chautauqua County a safer place for children.

The funds for this donation came from the hotel’s ice bar event that happened from back in February.