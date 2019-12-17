Owner of destroyed Mayville Diner charged with arson

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of a Chautauqua County diner recently destroyed by fire has been charged with arson.

Michael Ellis, 40, owned the Mayville Diner. According to Village of Mayville Historian Devon Taylor, the nearly 70-year-old diner was not always what it was before the fire occurred.

Taylor says that previously, the diner was a dining car built at a Silver Creek factory. Early in the 50s, it was shipped to Mayville and became a diner.

Although fires have occurred at the diner in the past, this one resulted in the building being a total loss after it was engulfed in flames.

Ellis has been accused of third-degree arson, which is a Class C felony.

After his arrest, Ellis was arraigned and released.