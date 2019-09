ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man has been accused of sexually abusing a juvenile victim in Chautauqua County.

Steven Jackson faces first-degree charges of rape and sexual abuse.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says that between August and December of 2017, Jackson engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.