PA woman accused of driving drunk with kids in vehicle in Chautauqua County

FINDLEY LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania woman was charged with driving drunk while two kids were in the vehicle with her.

Megan Fuller, 35, of Erie, was stopped after New York State police say they witnessed her commit traffic violations on Route 426 in Findley Lake.

Police say that after she failed field sobriety tests, Fuller was taken into custody and given a breath test. According to police, she was twice over the legal limit for alcohol.

Fuller was released after being charged with DWI-Leandra’s Law. The children were released to a sober third party.

