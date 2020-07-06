Part of State Route 83 in Chautauqua Co. closing for rehab work

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting next Monday, July 13, State Route 83 will close from Miller Road to County Route 79 (Center Road) in the Town of Arkwright, Chautauqua County.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closure is to facilitate culvert rehabilitation work.

There will be a detour along Center Road, State Route 39, U.S. Route 20, and NY Route 60 for traffic.

The NYSDOT says the closure will last approximately four weeks but could be delayed due to inclement weather.

For up-to-date travel info, call 511.

