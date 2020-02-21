Pennsylvania man dies from injuries sustained in Chautauqua County crash

CLYMER, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Clymer last Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old David Bensink of Wattsburg, PA died today at UPMC Hamot as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Lat Thursday, just before 4:30 p.m., an investigation determined Michael Wade, 52, of Clymer failed to keep right and struck Bensink’s vehicle in the oncoming lane.

The investigation also showed Bensink was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both were taken to UPMC Hamot for their injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Wade with failure to keep right, and no additional charges will be filed.