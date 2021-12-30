Pennsylvania woman dead after collision with tractor-trailer in Westfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after colliding with a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in the Town of Westfield.
Jessica Swan, 45, of Waterford, Pennsylvania was driving a 2002 GMC on State Route 5 at 1:36 p.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, according to New York State Police.
Swan was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to Erie County Medical Center for autopsy.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to investigate the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
