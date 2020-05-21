1  of  3
Petri Baking Products to return to Silver Creek in early 2021

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County’s Industrial Development Agency says Petri Baking Products will return and reopen its soft cookie baking operation in Silver Creek in 2021.

Officials tell News 4 Petri plans to start by making cookies, then expand into all categories of snacks.

“Our family was devastated when we received the news that Petri was going to close in 2013, Petri President Anthony Habib said. “While we cannot fix the past seven years, we are excited to start a new chapter in Silver Creek while building a business that produces baked goods for grocery and big box stores throughout the U.S.”

According to the CCIDA, Petri plants to acquire its former location at 18 Main Street in Silver Creek.

Officials say brand new machinery and equipment will be installed with plans for future growth.

When operations begin in early 2021, 40 jobs are planned, with over 100 projected during the first three years, the company says.

Initially, Petri will focus on five varieties of cookies, chocolate chip, oat raisin, oatmeal, molasses, and fruit-filled.

