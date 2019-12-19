Pilots plead guilty to petit larceny

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two pilots who worked at the Starflight hanger in Jamestown and were employed by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office admitted to larcenies there after an internal investigation that began in July.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both Jacob Ventura of Chaffee and Mark Chamberlain of Hamburg pleaded guilty in Jamestown City Court to petit larceny and were handed down sentences of conditional discharges.

Ventura, 34, has a conditional discharge of 12 months while Chamberlain, 60, has one of six months.