Police: 19-year-old fights and threatens family, steals safe and smashes car

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old Chautauqua County man is facing a slew of charges following an incident that took place earlier this week.

From Sunday night into early Monday morning, New York State police say Joseph Chadwick fought his family, threatened them with a shotgun, stole a safe with a gun inside and smashed his dad’s car with a sledgehammer.

Officials say Chadwick ran off, but after searching, they were able to reach him on the phone.

After speaking with a Trooper, Chadwick turned himself in.

He faces charges of grand larceny, criminal mischief, harassment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Chadwick was taken into custody.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.