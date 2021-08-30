Police: Drunk driver backs into police car in Chautauqua County

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Chautauqua County say a drunk driver backed his truck into a patrol car on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Lakewood-Busti police say William Urbanski, 66, was seen committing multiple vehicle and traffic violations on E. Fairmount Avenue.

When police stopped his truck, they say he then backed it into the front of their vehicle before getting out.

He was visibly intoxicated, they say. When Urbanski’s blood-alcohol content was tested, police say he was nearly three times over the legal limit.

Among other charges, Urbanski was accused of aggravated DWI.