Police: Hunter fires shot that ends up in child’s bedroom door

TOWN OF CARROLL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown hunter has been charged after police say he fired a shot that became lodged in a child’s bedroom door.

On December 4, Town of Carroll police say Mark Fanale, 51, fired at a shot at a deer, but the bullet went through the outer wall of a home and ricocheted off a bedroom wall before becoming lodged in the door.

The residents of the Warren Road home were there at the time, but no one was injured. Fanale had been hunting on private property across the road.

He was subsequently charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm across a public highway. Police say he was cooperative with their investigation and will appear in court at a later date.