Pop-up vaccination site coming to Native Pride Travel Plaza

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pop-up vaccination site is coming to Native Pride Travel Plaza next week.

The event, which is happening on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is being sponsored by the JC Seneca Foundation and G-Health Enterprises.

“We are grateful to Dr. [Raul] Vazquez for providing 400 Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID vaccines for our first Native Pride Travel Plaza pop-up,” Seneca Nation businessman JC Seneca said. “Vaccines will be available to all Seneca Nation residents from Allegany and Cattaraugus Territories, as well as residents from surrounding communities, 18 years of age and older.”

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine is encouraged to register at this link or call either of the following phone numbers:

(716) 427-9378

(716) 445-1663

People can also sign up at Native Pride on the morning of the clinic, between 7:30-9:30 a.m.

“We know that due to issues of supply, access, and the logistics of such events, people in rural areas are struggling to get vaccinated,” Dr. Vazquez stated. “That’s why J.C. and I are working together to produce this Native Pride pop-up on the Tallchief Territory.”