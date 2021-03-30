Replacement of East Lake Road Bridge in Chautauqua begins

TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The East Lake Road Bridge over Dewittville Creek in Chautauqua is being replaced — a project the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says will “enhance safety and ease travel for motorists along a key connector for the flow of people and commerce in the region.”

East Lake Road, or as it’s also known, Route 430, is used frequently by people traveling between Jamestown and Mayville. It also provides access to I-86.

The original structure was built in 1937. In this $2 million project, a new, steel, single-span bridge will take its place. The DOT hopes the structure will last at least 75 years.

“The replacement of the East Lake Road Bridge is another example of New York’s

commitment to investing in critical infrastructure by improving the roads and bridges

throughout the Empire State. The new bridge will be more resilient and will strengthen an important commuter link that helps motorists get where they need to go every day.” NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

A detour will be posted along Thum, Bayview and Springbrook roads for passenger vehicles, and a separate one along I-86 and Route 394 will be in place for trucks.

The DOT expects construction to be finished by the end of year.