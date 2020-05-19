Report: Chautauqua County Fair is cancelled

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be no Chautauqua County Fair this year, according to a new report from WNY News Now.

The report says the decision came due to “continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and reporting effort.”

WNY News Now says time was running short for coordinators to bring in vendors and set up activities.

This isn’t the fair’s first cancellation, the report says. According to WNY News Now, the fairgrounds were used as a prisoner of war camp from 1942 to 1944, while America was in the middle of World War II.

