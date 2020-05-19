1  of  2
Coronavirus
WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Report: Chautauqua County Fair is cancelled

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be no Chautauqua County Fair this year, according to a new report from WNY News Now.

The report says the decision came due to “continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and reporting effort.”

WNY News Now says time was running short for coordinators to bring in vendors and set up activities.

This isn’t the fair’s first cancellation, the report says. According to WNY News Now, the fairgrounds were used as a prisoner of war camp from 1942 to 1944, while America was in the middle of World War II.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss