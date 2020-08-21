Report: Couple rescued from burning trailer in Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to WNY News Now, a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a 65-year-old man from a burning trailer in Ripley.

The report says the fire happened on Maple Ave. around 1 a.m.

Since the couple inside could not safely get out on their own due to smoke and fire, the Sheriff’s deputy was able to get in through a bedroom window and get them out, according to WNY News Now.

Five dogs were also saved, they say. Both people who were rescued were taken to hospitals in Pennsylvania.

The report says that investigators determined discarded smoking materials inside the trailer were the cause of the fire.

