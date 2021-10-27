Residents asked to shelter in place as authorities search for wanted man in Westfield and Chautauqua

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is telling residents to shelter in place as they search for a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office said a search is underway near the gorge between Route 394 and Martin Wright Road in the towns of Westfield and Chautauqua. They’re looking for a 6 foot tall, 160 pounds white male with short brown hair. Authorities said the man isn’t wearing a jacket.

Residents are asked to lock their cars, houses and shelter in place.

Any suspicious activity should be called into the sheriff’s office at (716) 753-2131

News 4 has reached out to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office for more information.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.