Residents in Town of Portland, Village of Brocton asked to conserve water

Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB)– The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is asking customers served by public water in the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland to conserve water due to a water main break.

According to officials, the village is working with leak experts to locate and repair the water main break.

Customers are asked not to use water for filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens. Additionally, limit indoor water use until further notice.

For more information contact:

  • Village of Brocton- 716-792-4160
  • Town of Portland- 716-792-9614
  • Chautauqua County Health Department- 716-753-4481

