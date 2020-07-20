Search for missing swimmer in Chautauqua Lake resumes

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — WNY News Now says the search for a swimmer who went missing on Chautauqua Lake is resuming.

According to the report, the man went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says the swimmer was pulled under when a storm came in.

“A family had been swimming, three kids, boyfriend-girlfriend we’re in the water when the storm came in, as they tried to get in the boat the male subject was unable to get back to the boat, he had been in the boat and then went back out to help one of the other swimmers to get into the boat and then ran into a struggles in the water,” he said.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel “knew the missing man personally,” WNY News Now reported.