Senator Gillibrand says 1 million parents in WNY don’t have enough food to feed family

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–20%, that’s the amount of families who don’t have enough money to feed their children.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand addressed that concern today in Chautauqua County.

She says as many as a million parents aren’t able to feed their kids.

She wants more benefits for SNAP and EBT included in the next benefits package.

She says it ‘s a problem that’s gotten worse with the impact the pandemic’s had on schools.

FeedMore WNY says the agency has distributed more than 6.5 million pounds of food since March.

That’s a 54% increase from last year.