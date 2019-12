CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Senator Chuck Schumer says he is working to keep jobs in chautauqua County.

That’s as officials with Cummins announces it would be laying off 2,000 workers worldwide.

Schumer says he wants to see jobs stay at the engine plant in Busti, which employs 1,700 people.

The Senator says he is confident that Cummins will do everything possible to keep those jobs in Western New York.

Cummins employs roughly 54,000 people worldwide.