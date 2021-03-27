Seneca Nation businessman ending advertising with all Cumulus radio stations after 97 Rock incident

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seneca Nation businessman J.C. Seneca says he is ending his Native Pride advertising with 97 Rock and all Cumulus Media radio stations.

The announcement comes after controversial remarks made by Morning Bull co-host Rob Lederman On Wednesday.

“The ‘toast’ statements made by Mr. Lederman on his morning show were inappropriate and insulting,” Seneca said in a statement released Saturday morning. “Over the years, The Cumulus Corporation and I have enjoyed a professional relationship, and I am glad to see that they took such swift action regarding this controversy, However, I have to side with all people who have endured this type of systemic racism that has long been accepted throughout America. To do anything less condones it and allows such actions to continue.”

Seneca says the Native Pride Travel Plaza has been a regularly featured advertiser across the Cumulus stations for the last twenty years.

He also believes there can be a positive outcome from the incident in a meeting between Cumulus and minority community leaders to discuss racism in the media and ways to raise awareness and eliminate it.

“I think the time is long overdue for such conversations, and I have offered to work with Cumulus to invite community leaders and coordinate the discussion,” Seneca said.