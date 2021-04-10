Seneca Nation comes together to help mother and son with medical expenses

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Southern Tier is coming together for a Seneca Nation family that has fought through unimaginable circumstances this year.

In February, the Maybee family welcomed their second child into the world. But that joyous time quickly turned into a life or death battle.

After giving birth, Katie Maybee suffered a stroke, doctors discovered a tear in her artery.

Then Katie’s newborn son Owen was found to have two serious medical conditions.

On Saturday organizers put together this chicken barbeque in Irving to raise money to help offset the Maybee’s medical expenses.

Organizer Nicole Seneca said, “It is so important to help them of course everyone wants to try and help them hands on but of course with the pandemic, and the fact that they live in Texas, that is impossible, so the one way that everyone decided they could help them is with those expenses.”

The Maybee’s live in Texas and are originally from the Seneca Nation.

They just now live in the lone star state.