Wanted Florida fugitive peacefully surrenders to authorities in Chautauqua County

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: Following a lengthy standoff, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the wanted Florida fugitive, Timothy Winford, peacefully surrendered to authorities.

Winford was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

ORIGINAL: The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to 15 Elm St. in the Village of Silver Creek.

Officials say they received info that a man in the home is wanted by Florida authorities for aggravated assault without a weapon, with intent to kill.

The Sheriff’s Office is trying to negotiate with the man to peacefully surrender.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place, that has since been lifted, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Elm Street is currently closed, and the SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Emergency Services are assisting at the scene.

