Sheriff: 1 killed after pickup truck strikes commercial vehicle

(Video courtesy of WNY News Now)

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash in Chautauqua County Wednesday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driver drove past a stop sign on Magnolia-Stedman Rd. in the Town of North Harmony.

It happened around 10:20 a.m.

When the pickup entered Route 394, it crashed into a commercial vehicle, causing that second vehicle to roll over.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries, but the commercial vehicle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released, and no charges have been announced as authorities investigate the crash.