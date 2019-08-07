Sheriff: Despondent person rescued from water in Chautauqua County

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person was rescued from the water in Chautauqua County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a despondent person on Mill St. in Cassadaga just before 2 p.m.

While speaking to him, they say he fled into the swampy canal behind the street.

He wasn’t able to be found immediately, so the Sheriff’s WET team deployed a small boat to search further down the canal.

About half a mile from where he entered the water, the person was found struggling.

Officials were able to rescue him and get him in their boat.

He was taken to WCA Hospital for mental health evaluation.