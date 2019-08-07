Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Sheriff: Despondent person rescued from water in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chautauqua sheriff_1541195308110.jpg.jpg

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person was rescued from the water in Chautauqua County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a despondent person on Mill St. in Cassadaga just before 2 p.m.

While speaking to him, they say he fled into the swampy canal behind the street.

He wasn’t able to be found immediately, so the Sheriff’s WET team deployed a small boat to search further down the canal.

About half a mile from where he entered the water, the person was found struggling.

Officials were able to rescue him and get him in their boat.

He was taken to WCA Hospital for mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss